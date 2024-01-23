College Baseball Hall of Fame announces permanent home in Overland Park

By KCTV Staff

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — The College Baseball Hall of Fame has been without a permanent residence since its inception. That will change next year.

The College Baseball Foundation announced on Tuesday morning that the College Baseball Hall of Fame will establish its inaugural physical location in Overland Park, Kansas.

Set to open its doors in 2025, the Hall of Fame will be located within the Museum at Prairiefire.

“We are honored to serve as the storytellers and caretakers of college baseball history,” said Craig Ramsey, Chair of the College Baseball Foundation Board chair Craig Ramsey said in a release. “The sport is our national pastime, and we can’t wait to bring the stories of the college game to life in Overland Park. The stories of thousands who have had the privilege to be part of the game and the impact they have had on their teams, their schools, their families and their communities will be a tremendous draw. Prairiefire is the perfect home for visitors and fans to experience the game’s greatest legacies.”

Officials stated Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the son of an MLB pitcher and a college pitcher himself, played a role in bringing the College Football Hall of Fame to the Kansas City area.

“Baseball has been a huge part of my life, and I was fortunate to play the game in college,” Mahomes said. “I’m excited for the College Baseball Hall of Fame to call Overland Park home and join the community that I love so much.”

Established in 2004, the College Baseball Hall of Fame is dedicated to celebrating notable accomplishments in college baseball history and inspiring the next generation of players.

Prairiefire and Visit Overland Park will host the College Baseball Foundation’s Night of Champions, the annual recognition of college baseball’s top athletes, on Feb. 15, 2024 at The Marriott Overland Park.

