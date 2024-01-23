Chinese state media say 20 people dead and 24 missing after landslide
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say 20 people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of the southwestern province of Yunnan. The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan. Authorities resumed search and rescue operations Tuesday after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert. More than 1,000 rescuers were working amid freezing temperatures and falling snow, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management. Two survivors were rescued Monday.