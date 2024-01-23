Chiefs, Royals say more information about stadium projects will be released “soon”

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Now that Jackson County residents will vote on whether or not to extend the stadium sales tax, what will they exactly vote on?

The Kansas City Chiefs have maintained interest in renovating Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Royals, meanwhile, would build a new stadium.

In a cover letter released last week, the Royals said they would select their final Jackson County location for a new stadium.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs said they were working on design plans for the renovations.

Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan said more information will come out before the election.

“I think that obviously before (April 2nd), we’ll have to share more information about what we’re doing,” he said. “We’ve been strategic on when exactly we wanted to share that information.”

The Royals say they have narrowed down their Jackson County locations to two, one in the East Village and the other at the old Kansas City Star printing press facility downtown.

Like their current neighbors, the Royals said more information will be released Monday.

“We think we have a great project for Jackson County,” said Brooks Sherman, president of the Kansas City Royals business operations. “For the city of Kansas City and the region for that matter, and we look forward to sharing those details with you very soon.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.