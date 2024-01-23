Skip to Content
Chanel’s spring couture show is a button-inspired ballet on the Paris runway

By
Published 7:34 AM

By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Chanel’s Spring Couture show transformed Paris’ Grand Palais Ephemere into a stage of fashion fantasy. A giant pair of scissors marked the entrance, signaling an evening of surreal elegance. The event centered around the theme of the button, celebrated with a captivating film and a dramatic sculpture. Creative director Virginie Viard re-imagined the button as a jewel, infusing the collection with elements of ballet and dance. This theme was evident in the designs that included A-line mini dresses resembling ballerina attire. Looks were layered over ballet leotards and tights.

Associated Press

