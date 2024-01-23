Biden wins New Hampshire primary through a write-in effort after declining to campaign there

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has won New Hampshire’s largely symbolic Democratic primary, prevailing via an unusual write-in campaign after he refused to campaign or appear on the ballot in the state. Biden has championed a new Democratic primary calendar that begins in South Carolina on Feb. 3 and refused to participate in the New Hampshire contest, which doesn’t award any delegates. Though he didn’t campaign, allies organized a write-in campaign against two longshot challengers. His victory in a race he was not formally contesting essentially cements Biden’s grasp on the Democratic nomination for a second term.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.