Avalanche kills snowboarder in Colorado backcountry

OPHIR, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say an avalanche killed a 67-year-old man as he was snowboarding solo in the Colorado backcountry. It’s the fourth U.S. avalanche death this winter. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was a doctor and longtime resident of the small town of Ophir in southwest Colorado. He was reported overdue Monday evening after going for a backcountry tour. Search teams found his body Tuesday morning. After a slow start to the winter, avalanche dangers spiked in Colorado over recent weeks. About 1,100 avalanches were reported statewide over a weeklong period that began on Jan. 11.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.