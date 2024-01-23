Author Yuval Noah Harari has gathered a lot of information — about information

NEW YORK (AP) — Million-selling author Yuval Noah Harari has another grand theme for his next book: Information. Harari’s “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI” will be published Sept. 10. Harari is known for such broad and accessible historical works as “Sapiens” and “Homo Deus.” According to publisher Penguin Random House, Harari’s books have sold more than 45 million copies worldwide and have been translated into dozens of languages. The publisher is calling the book “a revelatory framework with which to consider the complex relationship between information and truth, bureaucracy and mythology, wisdom and power.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.