Artist-dissident Ai Weiwei gets ‘incorrect’ during an appearance at The Town Hall in Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Chinese artist and dissident Ai Weiwei believes it his job to be “incorrect.” He was hard at work Tuesday night during a 50-minute conversation-sparring match with author Mira Jacob at The Town Hall in Manhattan. Questions read by Jacobs were met with brief and often dismissive responses. Ai was as likely to question the question as he was to answer it. He was in New York to discuss his new book. Graphic memoir “Zodiac” was structured around the animals of the Chinese zodiac. The book was published this week by Ten Speed Press and features illustrations by Gianluca Costantini.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.