Annual count of homeless residents begins in Los Angeles, where tens of thousands live on streets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County’s annual count of homeless residents is under way. The tally is a crucial part of the region’s efforts to confront the crisis of tens of thousands of people living on the streets. Up to 6,000 volunteers with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority fanned out Tuesday night for the effort’s main component, the unsheltered street tally. The so-called “point-in-time” count will take place over three days and aims to estimate how many people are unhoused and what services they may require, such as mental health or drug addiction treatment. The results are expected to be released in late spring or early summer.

