Allentown high schools use app to connect kids with mental health support

By Marcella Baietto

Click here for updates on this story

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Kids have a lot of stress these days. A school district in the Lehigh Valley asked how it could help, and students requested resources they could use on their phones.

Mental health resources in different languages are now just a few taps away for nearly 5,000 high school students across the Allentown School District, and it’s already making a difference.

The app ‘Counslr’ launched in Allentown schools ahead of schedule at the end of December, thanks to federal COVID relief funding. It provides kids with free 24/7 support anywhere by licensed counselors through a medium they’re already used to.

“We’ve had more than 360 messages because you’re literally texting with a therapist,” Superintendent Dr. Carol D. Birks said.

District leaders like Executive Director of Instructional Leadership Tiffany Polek say students requested the resource after an increased focus on mental health coming out of the pandemic.

“It seemed like an ideal opportunity for our students to get exactly what they were saying they needed, which is that on-demand support,” Polek said.

“We have to do something. I cannot believe the number of students who really felt they need someone to talk to,” Birks said.

And that need is also felt by Josh Liss, the app’s CEO and one of its co-founders, who is hoping to destigmatize asking for help.

App data show that none of the district students using Counslr had ever been to their school’s counseling center.

“Probably the most common issues being discussed so far are anxiety, relationship issues and sleep issues,” Liss said.

Those involved with the partnership say several precautions are in place to address safety and privacy concerns, such as getting permission from a parent before logging in.

“God forbid if someone is at risk of harming themselves or harming someone else, we’re able to ensure that a wellness check takes place in a timely matter with an emergency service center that is closest to that individual in a crisis,” Liss said.

The quick QR code scan is helping students realize they’re never too far away from support.

The district says they’re working to expand their mental health resources to even younger kids by providing middle and elementary school students with a similar app.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.