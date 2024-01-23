Alleged YSL rival rapper YFN Lucci sentenced to prison on gang charge after taking plea deal

By Olivia LaBorde and Shawn Nottingham, CNN

(CNN) — Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci pleaded guilty Tuesday to violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to court documents.

The rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was facing a number of charges including murder and racketeering.

Bennett was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 more on probation as a condition of his plea agreement, according to court documents.

Bennett turned himself in to authorities in 2021 after facing a murder charge. He has remained in jail as he awaited trial and could be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now, according to a statement from his lead attorney, Drew Findling.

Bennett will not cooperate in any other case as a condition of his plea, Findling said.

According to the indictment against him, Bennett was associated with a faction of The Bloods street gang. Prosecutors allege the particular faction Bennett was associated with had come into conflict with the YSL gang, which stands for Young Stoner Life or Young Slime Life.

A number of alleged YSL members, including Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug, are also currently on trial facing racketeering and murder charges.

Prosecutors also alleged members of YSL had discussed getting Young Thug’s permission to kill Bennett, CNN previously reported.

