Alabama jail escapee arrested after hiding in trash can in Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA (WANF) — Police video shows an Alabama jail escapee trying to elude capture by hiding in a trash can in a northeast Atlanta neighborhood, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta police said officers learned that a stolen Infiniti Q50 was near the 300 block of Boulevard NE around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

A police helicopter found the car in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station in the area. Police said it was driven by the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyree Chapman.

Atlanta police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers reportedly tried to stop Chapman as he left the gas station, but he sped away after seeing police.

The police helicopter followed Chapman to a convenience store on the 300 block of Glenn Street, where he abandoned the car and ran away to an adjoining residential area.

Police helicopter footage shows Chapman running through the neighborhood, then climbing inside a garbage can and closing the lid.

Police bodycam footage shows officers pulling Chapman from the garbage can and arresting him.

Police said officers also found a handgun Chapman tried to hide in another garbage can.

Chapman later admitted to officers that he had escaped from the Bessemer City Jail in Alabama, according to Atlanta police.

Chapman was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Police said Chapman was taken to the Fulton County Jail and will be extradited to the Bessemer City Jail.

