Airbnb donates $10 million to 120 nonprofits on 6 continents through its unusual community fund

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb has donated a total of $10 million to more than 120 nonprofits in 44 countries on six continents. The outlays comes as the short-term rental giant continued its unusual distribution of $100 million through its Airbnb Community Fund. The grantees include Digify Africa, which helps young people join Africa’s digital economy, the Japanese Service Dog Resource Center and the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. All the groups receiving funds were selected, not by Airbnb or its employees, but by the hosts who rent out their properties on the platform. While many corporations are shifting more of their philanthropy decisions from corporate suite executives to employees by matching their donations, few have gone as far as Airbnb in turning over control of funds to outside groups.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.