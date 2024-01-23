Against a backdrop of rebel attacks and border closures, Rwanda and Burundi trade accusations

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwandan authorities accused Burundi’s leader of making “incendiary allegations aimed at inciting division among Rwandans,” raising tensions that persist after Burundi closed all border crossings with Rwanda earlier this month. Relations between Rwanda and Burundi have deteriorated in recent weeks after Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye renewed accusations that Rwanda is funding and training the rebels of the RED-Tabara group. In a statement late Monday, Rwandan authorities described Ndayishimiye’s remarks as “inflammatory.” Burundian authorities consider RED-Tabara a terrorist movement and accuses its members of being part of a failed coup attempt in 2015.

