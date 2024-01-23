A man diagnosed with schizophrenia awaits sentencing after fatally stabbing 3 in the UK last year
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A 32-year-old man who fatally stabbed two college students and a 65-year-old man in Nottingham has been allowed to plead guilty to manslaughter. Prosecutors said Tuesday that they would accept Valdo Calocane’s plea to a lesser charge than murder on the basis of diminished responsibility after psychiatrists said he suffered paranoid schizophrenia. A sentencing hearing in Nottingham Crown Court is expected to conclude on Wednesday. Born in Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, Calocane arrived with this family in the U.K. from Lisbon, Portugal in 2007 at age 16. His mental health problems first surfaced at the university when he believed he was being spied on.