A blast of cold lets gators show off a special skill to survive icy weather

The recent blast of cold weather has given alligators a chance to show off their way of coping with freezing temperatures. The Swamp Park Outdoor Adventure Center in North Carolina posted videos on social media over the weekend showing alligators suspended in frozen ponds. The reptiles were shown with just the tips of their snouts peeking above the ice. General Manager George Howard says it has been a few years since it last happened at the park. He says this allows them to continue breathing while the water freezes around them. But it didn’t last long. Temperatures had risen by Tuesday and Howard said the alligators had returned to normal.

