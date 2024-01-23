911 calls show fears of residents and friends after a young man got shot entering the wrong home
By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press/Report for America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Recently released 911 audio reflects the confusion that followed the shooting death of a University of South Carolina student mistaken for an intruder while trying to enter the wrong home. Nicholas Donofrio died on August 26, 2023, and the shooter has not been charged. The clips obtained by The Associated Press through the Freedom of Information Act reveal the fear of the residents who lived at the house that authorities say Donofrio mistook for his own home. They also highlight the alarm of schoolmates trying to track Donofrio down. One friend says he’d last seen him leaving a sports bar in an Uber. He says, “I have no idea where he is and we are all incredibly worried.”