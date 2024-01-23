3 people arrested in the Netherlands on suspicion of violating EU sanctions with exports to Russia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch authorities say they have arrested three people as part of an investigation into an international network that allegedly worked to circumvent European Union sanctions put on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. Raids were carried out at 14 locations this month and involved authorities in the Netherlands, Estonia, Latvia, Germany and Canada. Dutch fraud investigators coordinated the operation with the support of European Union police and judicial cooperation organizations Europol and Eurojust. The fraud office says the arrested suspects are two men and a woman in their 50s. Eurojust said Tuesday that the raids followed “investigations into the illegal export of technological and laboratory equipment, which could be used for military purposes.”

