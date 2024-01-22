Woman charged with killing Hollywood consultant Michael Latt pleads not guilty

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman charged with killing a high-profile entertainment marketing consultant in his Los Angeles home has pleaded not guilty. Jameelah Elena Michl entered the plea Monday in a Los Angeles court to charges of murder and burglary. Prosecutors allege the 36-year-old Michl forced her way into the home of Michael Latt and fatally shot him on Nov. 27. The 33-year-old Latt was a well-known consultant in Hollywood who had worked with directors including Ryan Coogler and Ava DuVernay. Prosecutors and court records say Michl targeted Latt because she had been stalking a film director friend of his, A.V. Rockwell. Michl could get life in prison if convicted.

