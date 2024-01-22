Testy encounters between lawyers and judges a defining feature of Trump’s court cases so far

WASHINGTON (AP) — Testy encounters between lawyers for former President Donald Trump and judges have come to be expected as the attorneys carry into the courtroom the bombastic, and often antagonistic, style that defines his campaign trail demeanor. In arguments that seem to cater more to the client than to the court, Trump’s attorneys have repeatedly invoked his front-runner status in the presidential race despite its questionable relevance, echoed his claims of prosecutorial bias and political persecution and advanced sweeping theories of legal immunity before skeptical judges.

By ERIC TUCKER, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

