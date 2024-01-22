Teenage girl one of 2 killed after car collides with parked truck in the Bronx

By WABC Staff

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WABC) — Two people are dead, and one person is in critical condition after a white Chrysler struck a parked oil tank truck in the Bronx Sunday morning, police say.

The NYPD has identified the victims of the crash as Gilvante Roberson, 21, of Brooklyn, and Sabrina Villagomez, 15, of Nanuet. Both were riding in a distinctive vehicle that was seen in videos on social media doing donuts and other stunts — both Saturday night and in the past in Hunts Point.

It is not clear that is what led to the crash, but police are going through video and other evidence as the victims’ friends and fellow car enthusiasts gather to comfort each other.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. at a car meetup on Bryant Avenue and Viele Avenue in Hunts Point.

Friends of the 21 year old victim they knew as “Gio” gathered to honor Roberson and Villagomez, who were both passengers of the white Chrysler 300 and died in the crash. The driver of the car is in stable condition and a 17-year-old female passenger is in critical condition.

The vigil drew a crowd and a large police presence with NYPD officers and patrol cars blocking the street to traffic and watching the crowd with helicopters and drones — something the victims’ friends were not thrilled about, telling Eyewitness News they were just there to mourn the victims of a tragic accident.

Police are currently considering whether or not to charge the driver.

