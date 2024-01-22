South Florida family gets fresh start thanks to stranger’s kindness

By Marybel Rodriguez

MIAMI (WFOR) — A Miami Proud that will touch your heart: It is the story of a local family who got a fresh start in life thanks to the kindness of strangers led by a very special and giving South Florida woman.

“I’ve been going through a lot me and my family we’ve been homeless for the last couple of months almost like a year now,” said Lakeisha Webb.

But that all changed on December 13, when fate brought Lakeisha Webb and Jennifer Little together. That day, 35-year-old Webb was sitting in a Publix parking lot with her three young children when Jennifer took the time to stop and ask her how she was doing.

“From the very beginning in her own words she had absolutely nothing, because unfortunately, on the days when she couldn’t come up with the money to stay in the hotel, they would lock her out and put all her stuff outside, and people would steal their things, so she literally had nothing,” Little said.

Little, who is a photographer, says she knew she had to help them. She posted this picture on her Facebook page, created a GoFundMe, and shared Lakeisha’s story. In less than a month thanks to the generosity of other strangers who opened their hearts, and their wallets, she was able to raise enough money to rent Lakeisha and her children an apartment and replace everything that had been stolen. Giving this mother and her children a fresh start in life.

“You’re amazing and thank you,” Webb said. “I don’t know where I would’ve been. Thank you.”

An incredible story and talks about a full-circle moment with the help of Little. Webb is now working at the same Publix where she and Little first met.

