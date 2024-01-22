Sleet, freezing rain create icy conditions on area roads

By JoBeth Davis

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Monday is a First Alert Impact Day after sleet and freezing rain that moved through the area overnight left a mess behind on our roadways.

Additional freezing precipitation is possible into the early morning hours.

Roads, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, and more, will be impacted by a thin glaze of ice.

Problems have been reported on area roadways, and dozens of school districts have made the decision to either shift to an AMI day, or to call a snow day.

Use caution if you must head out, and allow extra time for your morning drive.

First Alert Meteorologist Nick Bender says the drizzle will linger into the afternoon, however, temperatures will slowly climb above freezing.

Another round of light rain and wintry mix is possible Monday night and could result in more problems Tuesday morning.

