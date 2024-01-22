Skip to Content
Schiaparelli’s surreal fusion of kink and history kicks off Paris Couture Week

Published 6:42 AM

By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Schiaparelli, piloted by the inventive Daniel Roseberry, inaugurated with a celebration of glamour, surrealism, and historical reverence. The collection was a vivid tableau of the house’s 1930s glory days under the late, great Elsa Schiaparelli, fused with a provocative twist that electrified the VIP audience. Opening with a dominatrix-inspired black PVC-style gown, complete with an Elizabethan choker, the show was a study in historic contrasts. This modern reinterpretation of the choker, blending the grandeur of yesteryear with a nod to BDSM aesthetics, showcased Roseberry’s ingenious ability to weave art and high fashion with tongue-in-cheek.

Associated Press

