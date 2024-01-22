Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina backs Donald Trump over Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump has picked up another endorsement from Nikki Haley’s home state of South Carolina, with Rep. Nancy Mace backing the ex-president in this year’s Republican presidential primary. Mace had stayed out of the 2024 GOP primary as fellow South Carolinians Haley and Sen. Tim Scott entered the race last year. On Monday, a day ahead of the New Hampshire primary, Mace told The Associated Press she’s backing Trump over Haley. The former South Carolina governor lives in Mace’s district and supported her in 2022 against a Trump-backed challenger. Mace’s backing comes as Trump angles to bolster his dominance in Republican balloting, following his record-setting win last week in the Iowa caucuses.

