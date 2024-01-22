Police patrols increased on UW-Whitewater campus after group projected swastika image on dorm

By Brammhi Balarajan and Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has increased police patrols on campus after a group projected an image of a swastika on a student dorm.

The incident happened at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, a day before the beginning of the spring semester. Police received reports of four people chanting “racist words, lighting what appeared to be road flares and displaying antisemitic symbols” outside a dorm on campus, according to a news release from the school’s chancellor Corey A. King.

A photo posted on social media shows a swastika image projected onto the side of the Knilans residence hall.

When police arrived, the group had already left the area, King said in the message.

While the chancellor said the university has “no reason to believe there is any current threat to safety on campus,” the school increased police presence out of “an abundance of caution.”

Toni Pharm, a mother who dropped her daughter off at the dorm hours before the incident, told CNN affiliate CBS 58, she called campus police after receiving an “alarming message” from her daughter.

“It’s very disturbing. I think it is a deplorable act of terrorism, in my opinion,” Pharm said. “This was too close for comfort for me.”

Junior Brooklyn Stevenson told CNN affiliate CBS 58 said the incident worried her.

“It’s really concerning that it’s the first day back, and that’s already happened,”she told the station.

“I came here because they were one of the schools that was really high in diversity and inclusion and had a lot of different clubs and programs. So, it’s just really surprising and concerning to see that,” Stevenson said.

King noted in the message “the actions of the individuals are consistent with a group that has been visiting other campuses, and has no affiliation” with the school.

“The actions of the group last night are abhorrent and go against our core values. At UW-Whitewater, we strive to create a safe community where everyone feels a sense of belonging,” the message read. “We take pride in our Warhawk family. We reject hate in all its forms.”

King said the university is offering counseling services for those who have been impacted.

Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

