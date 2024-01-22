Pennsylvania woman plans to use insanity defense in slaying, dismemberment of parents

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia woman accused of fatally shooting her parents and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw has notified officials that she intends to use an insanity defense. The (Pottstown) Mercury reports that 44-ear-old Verity Beck’s trial in Montgomery County trial has been delayed until April to allow prosecutors to have a psychiatrist examine her. Prosecutors earlier announced that they would not seek the death penalty. Prosecutors allege that Beck’s parents had accused her of stealing from them. The victims were found shot to death and dismembered in January 2023. Beck has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including two counts of first- and third-degree murder.

