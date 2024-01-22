Pakistani security forces kill 7 militants during a raid near the border with Afghanistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces killed seven militants in a shootout in the country’s volatile southwest near the border with Afghanistan. It says intelligence-based operation was conducted in Zhob district in southwestern Baluchistan province. In a brief statement Monday, it said security forces also recovered munitions after the shootout. Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, where Baloch nationalists, Islamic militants and the Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for attacks on security forces in recent years.

