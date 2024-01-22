Oklahoma Department of Transportation spent weekend pretreating roads for ice

By Dacoda McDowell-Wahpekeche

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation spent this weekend pretreating roads across the state.

Bryce Boyer, a spokesperson for ODOT, said the department is doing its part in getting the roads prepared for slick spots.

“They try to respond accordingly depending on what the storm is bringing us,” Boyer said. “Our crews are out now monitoring leftover areas that might not have been treated yesterday. Realistically, it’s a reminder that pretreating is one tool in our toolbox, but we also rely on drivers doing their part.”

Oklahoma City officials also spent the weekend pretreating snow routes. Many of those routes include major roads, highways and interstates.

While they work on the roads, ODOT said its workers would like drivers to give them 200 feet of space between vehicles.

“We ask drivers, even if the roadway looks clear, slow down. Make sure you’re buckled up. Make sure you put the phone down. Put any other distractions away and give the road 100% of your attention,” Boyer said.

