North and Southbound Academy closed at Jet Wing, 1 confirmed dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - North Bound and South Bound Academy is closed at Jet Wing Dr. due to a traffic accident, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Two vehicles were involved and it was a head-on collision, according to police.

It is unclear how long the closure will last. CSPD says that the major crash team is currently on the scene investigating.

CSPD confirms that one person has died as a result of the crash. The other driver was also transported to the hospital for injuries.

Police say that speed and alcohol are considered factors in this investigation.

This is a developing story.

