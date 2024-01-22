Suspect in killings of 7 people in 2 Chicago-area homes has died in Texas, police say

By Joe Sutton, Melissa Alonso and Jennifer Feldman, CNN

(CNN) — The man suspected of killing seven people who were found fatally shot in two Chicago suburb homes was found Monday in Texas and is dead after shooting and killing himself following a confrontation with federal law enforcement, police said.

The suspect, Romeo Nance, 23, was discovered near Natalia, Texas, by US Marshals on Monday – more than 1,000 miles from the crime scene in the south Chicago suburb of Joliet, according to the Joliet Police Department.

“It is believed that Nance took his own life with a handgun following a confrontation with Texas law enforcement officials,” police said in an update Monday night.

Nance’s discovery and death ends a frantic manhunt for the suspect, who is also believed to be connected to two other shootings on Sunday, one of which left a 28-year-old man dead, according to authorities.

After the seven bodies were found Monday, authorities had asked the public for help in finding Nance, who they warned was armed and dangerous.

The killings inside the homes are believed to be connected to the two other shootings on Sunday, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said. He did not provide further details.

The man killed Sunday was Toyosi Bakare, who was from Nigeria but had been living for the past three years in the Will County area, which includes Joliet, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief of Operations, Dan Jungles.

After Nance’s car – a red Toyota Camry – was seen near the scene of both Sunday shootings, the sheriff’s department began to surveil the 2200 block of West Acres, where Nance’s last known address is, hoping to find the vehicle, according to Jungles.

After no sign of Nance or his car, deputies knocked on the door of one of the homes but received no response, Jungle said at a news conference.

“When they received no response, they knew the house across the street was related to the individuals that resided at that house and they walked over there,” Jungle said.

At the second home, deputies saw blood on the door and entered to find two dead victims, he said. Five more victims were found in the first home, though it is unclear how long they had been dead inside, he said.

Chief Evans said Monday police do not have a motive at this time but the suspect “does know the victims.”

Authorities have yet to publicly identify the victims found inside the homes, but Evans said police believe they are from the same family.

“I’ve been a policeman 29 years. This is probably the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with,” Evans said at the news conference.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

