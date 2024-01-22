Man charged with killing his wife in 1991 in Virginia brought back to US to face charges

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police say a man who fled the country after he was charged with the slaying of his wife more than 30 years ago in northern Virginia has been returned to the U.S. to face murder charges. Fairfax County Police say Jose Lazaro Cruz was charged with the fatal stabbing of his wife, 24-year-old Ana Jurado, in 1991 in West Falls Church. But police said Lazaro Cruz fled to El Salvador. At the time, El Salvador had no extradition provisions with the U.S. Lazaro Cruz was arrested in 2022 when he tried to enter Costa Rica. He was brought back to Virginia last week and is being held at the Fairfax County jail as he awaits trial.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.