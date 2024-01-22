Iran’s foreign minister will visit Pakistan next week after tit-for-tat airstrikes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says Iran’s foreign minister will visit the country next week. The trip follows unprecedented attacks on either side of the border that appeared to target Baluch militant groups with similar separatist goals. Pakistan said in a statement Monday that Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit the country on Jan. 29. The statement added that the ambassadors from both countries are returning to their posts by Jan. 26. Pakistan’s leadership last week moved to de-escalate tensions with Iran. Iran’s the state-run IRNA news agency said that Amirabdollahian spoke to his Pakistani counterpart to defuse the flare-up.

