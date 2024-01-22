Heavy rainfall flooded encampment in Texas and prompted evacuation warnings in Southern California

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Heavy rainfall around the U.S. prompted first responders in Texas to conduct water rescues and investigate whether people were swept away by rushing waters. Meanwhile California officials have issued an evacuation warning over potential mud slides. Officials in San Antonio say at least five people living in a homeless encampment in drainage tunnels next to a highway might have been swept away early Monday morning by fast-moving water. But a search for missing people ended unsuccessful Monday afternoon. The rainfall is prompting the Los Angeles County officials to issue an evacuation warning near Topanga Canyon. In Arkansas, freezing rain was coating parts of the state.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.