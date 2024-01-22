Green River killer’s last known victim’s remains are identified

SEATTLE (AP) — The last known set of remains linked to the Green River serial killer in Washington state has been confirmed as belonging to 16-year-old Tammie Liles of Everett, Washington. Liles had already been identified as a victim of serial killer Gary Ridgway’s through a set of remains previously identified. Authorities are only now confirming that a second set of remains also belonged to Liles. The King County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Monday. Officials there say there are no other unidentified remains believed to be connected to Ridgway, who killed 49 women and girls in the 1980s and 1990s.

