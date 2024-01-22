Former state Rep. Rick Becker seeks North Dakota’s only US House seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota state Rep. Rick Becker has announced he is running for the state’s only U.S. House seat. Becker ran unsuccessfully in 2022 as an independent for U.S. Senate, and is leading a proposed 2024 ballot initiative to eliminate local property taxes. Becker, who is a plastic surgeon, announced his campaign on Monday. Republican U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong has said he is seeking reelection to the seat he first won in 2018. Democrat Trygve Hammer, a military veteran, also is running. Becker received over 18% of the statewide vote in his unsuccessful U.S. Senate bid in 2022.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.