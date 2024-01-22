Former Minnesota gymnast Maggie Nichols hopes new book will help sexual abuse survivors

By Ren Clayton

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A book signing — a gratifying culmination for one of Minnesota’s most accomplished gymnasts.

“It’s super exciting,” said Maggie Nichols. “It’s so crazy to say I’m an author; to have this be published. It’s been a lot of hard work, but it’s been super fun and rewarding at the same time.”

Nichols’ new book “Unstoppable” is a story of perseverance.

“But I think a big part of my story is how I overcame adversity and how I always stayed positive,” said Nichols, who grew up in Little Canada and graduated from Roseville High School.

From a young age, she trained to be one of the United States’ top gymnasts at elite Minnesota gym Twin City Twisters.

“When I was younger I just loved going into the gym every single day,” remembered Nichols. “Going to Twin City Twisters truly changed my life for the better. The coaches are absolutely the best in the nation.”

Along the way, Nichols was instrumental in large-scale changes in USA gymnastics. She was the first to come forward in the Larry Nassar case, bringing to light the sexual abuse gymnasts in the program were subject to.

“I think a lot of people know what happened at USAG but they don’t know the extent of it,” said Nichols. “I think my book really goes into detail about everything that happened. But I think it’s really important to educate people on sexual abuse and just how prevalent it is in today’s society. So I think my book is very educating and will help a lot of people.”

In 2016, Nichols did not make the Olympic team. Her book lays out why she thinks that happened, and what happened next.

“It was a very challenging time in my life,” said Nichols. “But I think that when one door closes and another opens, and I was able to go to the University of Oklahoma right after I didn’t make the Olympic team.”

Nichols had a dominant college career, winning eight national titles. She’s now based in Texas, working as a personal trainer, and running her foundation.

Despite her tumultuous past with Team USA, she wants to be here this summer when the Olympic Trials come to Minneapolis.

“I was so excited. I want to be there for sure,” she said. “It’ll be exciting for Suni Lee. She’s from Minnesota as well. I’m for sure gonna try to make it and watch all my old teammates, Simone and everybody. So it’ll be really exciting.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.