Canon City PD attempting to identify suspects involved in string of thefts

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is attempting to identify the people shown in the pictures above.

The CCPD said these two people are suspects in a string of thefts this past weekend at the Love's Travel Plaza, Big R, and Tractor Supply in Canon City. The alleged thefts occurred on Saturday, Jan 20, between 5:40 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

According to the CCPD, the suspects were driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Colorado license plate DPF-L22.

If you have any information about these incidents or recognize these people, you are asked to call Canon City police.