Business owners thought they would never reopen after Maine’s deadliest shooting. Then support grew

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Immediately after Maine’s deadliest mass shooting, the owners of the bowling alley and the bar in Lewiston where the gunman killed a total of 18 people were certain their doors were closed for good. Yet as time passed following the Oct. 25 shooting, they came to the same conclusion. They had to reopen. Just-In-Time Recreation co-owner Samantha Juray and Schemengees Bar & Grille co-owner Kathy Lebel say their thinking shifted after support built from their families, the Lewiston community, and from across the country. Just-In-Time Recreation could reopen in March or April. Lebel is still working out details on when and where Schemengees will reopen.

