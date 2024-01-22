Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton on track for Hall of Fame election; Billy Wagner close

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton appeared on track to gain election to Cooperstown on Tuesday, while Billy Wagner was likely to be right around the needed 75% threshold and Gary Sheffield was projected to fall short. Just 270 players are in the Hall, 1.3% of the approximately 20,500 who have appeared in the major leagues. Eligible for the first time, Beltré was the leading vote-getter at 99%, according to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker. Mauer, also on the his initial ballot, was second at 83%, and Helton was next at 82.5% in his sixth appearance.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.