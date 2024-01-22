A house fire in Indiana has killed 5 children and injured another

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Five children have died and a sixth is being treated for burns after fire tore through a house in northern Indiana. The South Bend Fire Department said Monday that people including children were trapped by flames on the second floor Sunday evening. Five children were pronounced dead. The sixth was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to one in Indianapolis. Officials say an adult escaped with minor injuries. A firefighter fell through the second floor. The firefighter was treated at a hospital and released. The cause of the fire was being investigated. South Bend is just south of the Michigan state line.

