81-year-old woman killed when fire breaks out in Queens apartment

By WABC Staff

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) — An 81-year-old woman was killed after a fire broke out at a building in South Jamaica.

The fire was reported on the second floor of a building at 120-02 Sutphin Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

The victim was discovered in the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said the victim was a grandmother and great-grandmother — and a pillar of the community where she lived for more than 30 years.

Neighbors said that even if she didn’t know you well – she helped everyone out.

“She was very friendly in the neighborhood, she would say hello to you, if you had any questions she would help you out,” neighbor Joseph Swift said.

No others injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation but no criminality is suspected.

The blaze was under control around 8:15 a.m.

Few other details were released.

