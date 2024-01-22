5 things to know for Jan. 22: Presidential race, Roe v. Wade, Winter storms, Israeli hostages, India’s new temple

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Many travelers ignore airline safety videos before their flights — even if they rely on humor or cameos from celebrities. But in the aftermath of the Japan Airlines crash, an in-flight safety video is being universally praised for helping to save hundreds of lives.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Presidential race

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that he is ending his 2024 White House campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump. This leaves former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the lone Trump alternative in the GOP race — but without much time to catch up to the front-runner. There is just one day until the New Hampshire primary and a new CNN poll shows Trump holds 50% support among likely Republican primary voters in the state while Haley stands at 39%. DeSantis suspended his bid after a disappointing second-place finish in last week’s Iowa Republican caucuses. He stood at just 6% in the New Hampshire poll, below the 10% minimum support he would need to win delegates there per the Republican Party’s rules.

2. Roe v. Wade

Today marks the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision which granted Americans the federal constitutional right to an abortion. Then in 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the law, ruling abortion rights should be determined by states. The Biden administration plans to hit the airwaves in battleground states this week with its first abortion-focused ad of the year, featuring stark, emotional testimony from a woman personally affected by a state abortion ban who lays the blame directly on former President Donald Trump. The push marks the campaign’s first organized effort to emphasize the issue, seeking to further galvanize voters around reproductive rights in the first presidential election after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision.

3. Winter storms

After a weekend of frigid temperatures across the US, warmer air will bring a risk of ice and flooding for some states this week, while another crippling winter storm is set to hit portions of the Plains and South today. A series of winter storms this month have killed at least 82 people in 13 states. The death toll climbed on Sunday after emergency management agencies in Oregon, Mississippi and Tennessee reported additional weather-related fatalities. Meteorologists say the warmer air will bring the most immediate potential hazards to eastern Texas and parts of the Lower Mississippi River Valley through at least Tuesday. Approximately 37 million people are currently under threats of flash flooding and excessive rainfall in the region.

4. Israeli hostages

Pressure is mounting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike a deal with Hamas to secure the release of more than 100 hostages believed to be alive in Gaza. Netanyahu, however, reiterated on Sunday that he “outright rejects the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas” and will maintain Israel’s ground offensive. On Saturday, Netanyahu also rejected calls for Palestinian sovereignty following talks with President Joe Biden on post-war Gaza. This comes as the death toll in the enclave has surpassed 25,000 people since the October 7 attacks, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

5. India’s new temple

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a vast Hindu temple today in a historic and controversial ceremony. An idol of Lord Ram, one of Hinduism’s most revered deities, was unveiled at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on the site of a 16th-century mosque that was demolished by Hindu hardliners in 1992. Many Hindus will be celebrating the opening of the complex this week, which is seen by them as the birthplace of Ram. But for the country’s minority Muslim population, it’s a painful reminder of religious divisions that have grown more pronounced under Modi’s rule. The ceremony was broadcast to millions and attended by celebrities, politicians and industrialists who flew across India to witness the event.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

NFL playoffs: These teams advance to conference championship games

And then there were four! The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens next weekend for the AFC divisional playoff and the Detroit Lions will battle the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.

Man arrested near Taylor Swift’s home for open warrants

A man who frequently waits outside of Taylor Swift’s Manhattan home was arrested over the weekend after admitting he was there to see the pop star.

A 20-year-old amateur golfer just won a PGA Tour event

But he’s not allowed to collect the $1.5 million prize.

Do humans need to hibernate, too?

Here’s what experts think about humans’ winter sleep patterns and whether you should make any adjustments.

Librarian helps teens get news ‘in a smarter way’

Media literacy is more than spotting fake news. Read how one librarian gives teenagers the tools to decide what to trust.

TODAY’S NUMBER

72

That’s the mandatory retirement age for board members at most S&P 500 companies — the 500 largest companies in the stock market. While a retirement policy is more of an exception than a rule in corporate America, 69% of these companies have such policies to diversify their ranks. Retirement policies don’t exist for lawmakers or surgeons or many other jobs, but they are common in public safety occupations.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The plans to expel millions of people are reminiscent of the darkest chapter in German history.”

— German politician Christian Dürr, condemning Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party over its deportation “master plan.” Tens of thousands of Germans are protesting for the second week following reports that senior members of the AfD have discussed a plan for the mass deportation of German asylum-seekers and German citizens. Many have pointed out that the plan is evocative of the Nazi era from 1933 to 1945, when millions were transported against their will to concentration, forced labor and extermination camps.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Want cheap airfare? This is when you should book

Watch this short video to learn about the “Goldilocks window” and how it can help you snag inexpensive fares.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.