4 rescued and 2 dead in crash of private Russian jet in Afghanistan, the Taliban say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say four people have been rescued and two died following the crash of a private Russian jet carrying six over the weekend in Afghanistan. The crash on Saturday took place in a mountainous area in Badakhshan province that is home to only several thousand people. The chief Taliban spokesman on Monday posted videos on X of the four rescued from the plane and said they were taken to Kabul and were in good health. Local authorities said the bodies of the two killed in the crash would be recovered from the site.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.