Vanderbilt to sell alcoholic beverages at on-campus dining facility

By Chuck Morris

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Vanderbilt University will be making some changes to campus dining beginning this semester.

One of the changes is the addition of alcoholic beverages.

The Pub will start serving beer, ciders and hard seltzers this semester.

The drinks will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with a two-drink limit. The beverages will cost $5 and are not included in the student’s meal plan.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.