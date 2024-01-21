Storm Isha’s rain and wind are expected to batter parts of the UK and Ireland

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland are bracing as powerful wind and rain from Storm Isha are expected to batter a wide swath of the island nations and disrupt travel. The Met Office on Sunday issued an unusual blanket wind warning for all of the U.K. It says gusts could reach 90 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour) in places. Meteorologists warn the winds could cause damage, threaten lives and knock out power. Some train operators say they might have to suspend or slow service. Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the U.K. since September.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.