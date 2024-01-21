Skip to Content
News

Shooting at a house party in Colorado Springs sends two people to the hospital

MGN
By
Published 9:26 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two gunshots victims are expected to survive after shots were fired at a house party early Sunday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Kingscote Drive for reports of a shooting.

Officers say the individuals were at a house party when a disturbance broke out, leading to the shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found one adult male with a gunshot wound. A short time later, officers say a second gunshot victim, a juvenile male, arrived at an area Urgent Care center.

CSPD has not released names or any arrests related to the shooting at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content