A Russian private jet carrying 6 people crashes in Afghanistan. The Taliban say some survived

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Russian private jet carrying six people has crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan. The Taliban say the pilot and some of the others on board have survived. The crash happened Saturday in a mountainous area in Badakhshan province. Regional spokesman Zabihullah Amiri said that a rescue team had been dispatched to the area. Hours later, the Taliban’s Transportation and Civil Aviation Ministry issued a statement online saying the plane was found in the province’s Kuf Ab district near the Aruz Koh mountain. There was no independent confirmation of the Taliban’s statement. The Taliban also published a video of snow-capped mountains in the area.

By RAHIM FAIEZ and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

