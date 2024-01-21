Retrial set to begin for man who fatally shot ex-Saints star after traffic collision

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A retrial is set to begin for the man who fatally shot retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith almost eight years ago. Thirty-six-year-old Cardell Hayes has long insisted he shot Smith in self-defense during an April 2016 confrontation after a car crash in New Orleans. Smith died and his wife Racquel Smith was wounded by gunfire. Hayes was convicted of manslaughter several months after the shooting and later sentenced to 25 years in prison. However, the jury verdict was 10-2 and a U.S. Supreme Court later said such convictions must be unanimous. Hayes’ conviction was reversed and he was released on bond after serving just four years.

