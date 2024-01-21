Police say 4 killed in suburban Chicago ‘domestic related’ shooting, suspect is in custody

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Four people have been fatally shot outside Chicago in what suburban officials describe as a “domestic-related shooting.” A suspect was taken into custody Sunday. That’s according to a Tinley Park Public Safety Department social media post. The village of roughly 55,000 people is located about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. Police officers were investigating at the scene, which officers secured on Sunday afternoon. No further details were immediately released.

